Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

There are some things the European mind cannot comprehend. One of them is a decent crowd sing-along from American sports fans. And this laughable effort at the Ryder Cup proved exactly why.

European crowds are famous for their songs that are creative, timely, and catchy. Catch any Premier League soccer game and you’ll hear songs all match long. Even WWE shows in Europe have become notable for amazing crowd reactions and songs. American fans like to chant things. Sure, there are a lot of things that the USA does better than Europe, but unfortunately, creativity in the department is not one of them.

But instead of trying to make the best of an organic fan environment with loud, rowdy golf fans at Bethpage Black, Ryder Cup organizers tried to encourage the fans in attendance in some European cosplay that ended up being the laughing stock of social media.

As captured by Chris Solomon of No Laying Up, here was an attempt on the first tee to get USA fans to react to a Scottie Scheffler chant set to Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” It was so cringe that it was met with boos from the fans in attendance.

The chant attempts look a lot like the US captaincy strategy pic.twitter.com/A2NtEIRH2n — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) September 27, 2025

The reactions on social media weren’t much kinder to the forced, organized chanting idea.

This is why we’re losing to Europe. What a joke pic.twitter.com/ogLI31lS7K — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 27, 2025

Bravo to the crowd for booing this. This is utterly shameful. https://t.co/lf0y6BeMYV — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) September 27, 2025

I’ve been lucky enough to be at many sporting events in my life. This was perhaps the most embarrassing moment I’ve ever witnessed… https://t.co/khTiDAKnIJ — Dean Atkinson (@Deanoaka) September 27, 2025

This is up there with the worst moments in NY sports history https://t.co/tG1eNRyf1e — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) September 27, 2025

The US Ryder Cup fans really are terrible at organised chants. This is a bit desperate really 😂 pic.twitter.com/0EpugLbK9X — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) September 27, 2025

Is it a subject of American golf fans not knowing how to create a great atmosphere? Were the real, rowdy, passionate fans priced out by exorbitant ticket prices? Was it too early in the morning, and the crowd too sober? Maybe it’s a combination of all of the above. Whatever the case, it’s almost as bad for the Ryder Cup as the insane amount of commercials from NBC.

What was supposed to be an intimidating atmosphere for the Europeans has been anything but at Bethpage Black as they stormed to a 5.5-2.5 lead over Team USA after Day 1 of the 2025 Ryder Cup. New York sports fans, and the fans at Bethpage in particular, had a fearsome reputation entering the tournament, but the aura of it all has been shattered in just one video.