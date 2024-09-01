Credit: FanDuel

Last week’s news that the English rock band Oasis was reuniting was welcomed by many fans clamoring for another chance to see Noel and Liam Gallagher play together.

The news sent shockwaves through the sports media world, where broadcasters like Orioles announcer Kevin Brown couldn’t contain their excitement.

That excitement didn’t extend to everyone, however. Especially those who had no idea who or what Oasis was.

On Wednesday, before the Tour Championship kicked off in Atlanta, FanDuel correspondent Ali McCann was peppering PGA Tour star Shane Lowry with some fun questions. She asked him which celebrity he would want to grab a drink with if he could choose anyone. And that’s when the Irish golfer found out that McCann had never heard of the band that has sold over 75 million records.

“So if you could grab a drink with any celebrity, pick their brain, who would it be and why?” McCann asked Lowry.

“I’d love to have a drink with Oasis,” he responded, before asking “You know Oasis is back together?”

When McCann looked visibly stumped, he simplified the question. ” You know Oasis?”

“I don’t even know…” the reporter started before Lowry jumped back in.

“You don’t know who Oasis are?” he asked incredulously.

“No,” she added.

“Oh my god, you’re obviously way younger than me,” said Lowry. “Like, this is the biggest news ever… You need to look up, Oasis.”

As Lowry laughed with several people off-camera about the revelation, McCann apologized for ruining the interview. However, Lowry right recognized “This is gonna make it good though.”

The PGA Tour golfer did continue to have a little fun at McCann’s expense on X afterward.

[FanDuel, NY Post]