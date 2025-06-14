Jun 13, 2025; Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA; Shane Lowry plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Oakmont Country Club has been a reminder to every golfer in the 2025 U.S. Open field and for everyone watching at home that golf is simply an incredibly difficult sport at it’s core. And perhaps no golfer has encapsulated how frustrating the event has been to this point more than Shane Lowry during his round on Friday.

Lowry came into the event as a dark-horse pick for many to outduel some of the elite players in the field like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau among others. And much of this is due to the form that Lowry has shown at the course before.

The last time that the U.S. Open was held at Oakmont Country Club , Lowry held the lead by four stroked heading into the final round, ultimately ceding the lead to the eventual winner of the 2016 U.S. Open, Dustin Johnson.

This time around at Oakmont went a little differently for Lowry… On Thursday, frustration got the better of Lowry, tossing a green side microphone during his opening round en route to a +9 round.

Things didn’t get much better for Lowry on Friday, going into the Par 5 4th hole at +13 over after making bogey or worse on the first three holes of the round.

With a chance to save par on the fourth hole, Lowry found himself on the wrong side of a brutal lip out. And finally, Lowry made his frustrations with Oakmont Country Club known publicly, dropping an F-bomb pointed at the course, which was captured on the Peacock broadcast of the event.

“F*ck this place,” said Lowry as he went to tap in his fourth consecutive bogey on the round.

Shane Lowry is OVER Oakmont. pic.twitter.com/TyVQNjTZ87 — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) June 13, 2025

The U.S. Open has always been regarded as the hardest test in all of golf. But Oakmont Country Club has truly put the skills of every player in the field to the test in a way that no other event has done in quite some time.

In addition to the lack of frustration, Lowry had a lapse in judgment that further accentuated his struggles all tournament. On the 14th hole, Lowry forgot to mark his ball before picking up his third shot onto the green, resulting in a penalty.

Oakmont is taking its toll. Shane Lowry forgot to mark his ball on the 14th green before picking it up. pic.twitter.com/KJDasXGheo — Fried Egg Golf (@fried_egg_golf) June 13, 2025

All in all, it was a tournament that Lowry would like to forget. He finished Friday’s round at +17. tied for 134th and well off the cutline. But on the bright side, at least Lowry doesn’t have to spend any more time at Oakmont Country Club.