Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The major championships in golf are the only real chance we have anymore to see the best golfers in the world all in one place thanks to the split between PGA Tour and LIV Golf. And judging by the comments from reigning PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler it’s going to stay that way for a long time.

Scheffler won the PGA Championship in dominating fashion, holding off LIV Golf stars like Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm for his third major win and first outside of The Masters. Fresh off his triumph at Quail Hollow, the native Texan is back in his home state for an appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial where he is a ridiculous +240 pre-tournament favorite.

In his pre-tournament press conference, Scottie Scheffler was asked for his thoughts on the ongoing talks (or non-talks) about reunification in the game of golf and a PGA Tour-LIV merger. And although Scheffler has never been one for huge soliloquies, his comments showed his true lack of interest in the subject.

“We had a tour where we all played together and the guys that left, it’s their responsibility to bring the tours back together. Go see where they are playing this week and ask them.” Have to respect how consistent Scottie has been when asked about the PGA Tour-LIV negotiations. pic.twitter.com/SSbbP0vvF9 — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) May 22, 2025

“I don’t really know. That’s for the higher ups to decide. I’ve said it a few times this year, if you want to figure out what’s gonna happen in the game of golf, go to the other tour and ask those guys. I’m still here playing the PGA Tour. We had a tour where we all played together and the guys that left, and it’s their responsibility to bring the tours back together. Go see where they are playing this week and ask them,” Scheffler said.

After PGA commissioner Jay Monahan publicly credited President Donald Trump with moving merger talks forward and said reunification was his commitment… nothing has happened towards reunification.

And with LIV continuing to flounder in television ratings and relevancy and the PGA Tour bouncing back this season, the urge to do a deal may be dissipating more than anything else. And judging by these comments from the tour’s number one player in Scottie Scheffler, he’s not in a hurry to see something get done either.