Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Two-time Masters Tournament champion Scottie Scheffler shot a 65 on Saturday, good for his career-low round in the Masters and tied for the best round of the day at Augusta National Golf Club. The seven-under performance moved Scheffler into a tie for seventh place entering Sunday’s final round, four shots behind co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young (who also shot a seven-under on Saturday).

After the round, Scheffler spoke with the media in Augusta, GA.

Sirius XM and CBS Sports HQ golf reporter Jason Sobel said to Scheffler, “That was a 65 today. What did it feel like it could have or should have been?”

Scheffler didn’t care for that question. It at least got a laugh out of him.

“That’s just a terrible question. Next question. Awful.”

Reporter: “That was a 65 today. What did it feel like it could have or should have been?” Scottie Scheffler: “That’s a terrible question. Next question. Awful.” 😂😂😂@TheMasters pic.twitter.com/uUhe6CvsmL — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 11, 2026

Sobel noted on X that, in Scheffler’s next answer, he “talked about getting a mud ball, a gust of wind and missing a putt all on the second-nine, then said, ‘It wasn’t maybe that bad, but it definitely could have been lower.'”

In his very next answer, Scottie talked about getting a mud ball, a gust of wind and missing a putt all on the second-nine, then said, “It wasn’t maybe that bad, but it definitely could have been lower.” https://t.co/r1yal3gNCg — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGolf) April 11, 2026

We’ve always gotten along well and he answered my next question a minute later, so… no. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGolf) April 11, 2026

Additionally, Brentley Romine of Golf Channel noted that Scheffler did apologize for his reaction later in the media session and admitted the question “wasn’t that bad.”

“I already ripped on one question that wasn’t that bad, so I’m not going to rip on another one.”

Opening question of Scottie Scheffler’s media availability: That was a 65 today. What did it feel like it could have or should have been? Scheffler: “That’s just a terrible question. Next question. Awful.” For the record, he later apologized: “I already ripped on one question… — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) April 11, 2026

Scheffler also told CBS reporter Amanda Balionis, “Feel like I left a few shots out there.”

“Feel like I left a few shots out there, but overall it was a good day. We’ll see what happens this afternoon, but I don’t feel like I’m out of the Tournament.” Scottie Scheffler joins @Amanda_Balionis after his 65 on Saturday at the Masters. pic.twitter.com/bcebrOO5Ae — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 11, 2026

Whatever the case, shooting a 65 is a remarkable achievement, especially at the Masters. So, it would be understandable if Scheffler didn’t appreciate the idea that he should have done more, even though he basically admitted that he could have.

Scheffler, the world No. 1, will try to complete a remarkable comeback on Sunday for his third Masters title.