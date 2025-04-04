Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no questioning that Scott Van Pelt is one of ESPN’s most versatile talents.

But despite his role as the network’s host of The Masters during the early rounds of the tournament, the ESPN star hardly sees himself as a play-by-play announcer.

It’s not that Van Pelt thinks he’s bad, per se, but rather that calling golf to him is… well… easy. And that’s not because he’s a natural, but rather because in his eyes, calling the sport makes for a relatively easy lift.

“Let me call a golf shot real quick,” Van Pelt told Jason and Travis Kelce during his recent appearance on their New Heights podcast before launching into his impression of himself as a golf announcer. “To 14… oh, that was good.”

As Van Pelt concluded his self-impression with a shrug, the All-Pro brothers burst into laughter.

“That’s it!” the SportsCenter host continued. “Calling golf is stealing money, OK? Stealing money.”

Jason responded by telling Van Pelt he was selling his golf play-by-play abilities short before encouraging his younger brother to attempt a similar call. Travis — who will make a cameo in this summer’s highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 — proceeded to put his own spin on the call, complete with his signature “alright nah” catchphrase.

“I’m changing a channel if somebody gives me a 14 call like that,” Jason replied. “Immediately.”

“That was poor,” Van Pelt concurred. “That was poor to bad is what that was.”

See? Calling golf isn’t as easy as Van Pelt made it out to be. Although in the world of alt-casts, don’t count out the possibility of Jason and Travis calling 18 in the near future.