Credit: Saturday Night Live

Tiger Woods is probably hoping things die down around his recent DUI arrest, but Saturday Night Live made sure to get in a couple of shots just in case anyone forgot.

The cold open of this weekend’s show, hosted by Colman Domingo, began with James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump discussing his Easter social media post about the war in Iran. Trump then proceeded to “make some urgent phone calls” amid “a lot of important things happening in the world right now,” with his first call going to Tiger Woods (Kenan Thompson), who was shown in rehab.

“Hello Tiger, it’s Donald. Are you playing in the Masters this weekend?” he asked.

“No, sir. I don’t know if you’ll remember, but I flipped my car and got a DUI,” Thompson’s Woods explained.

“You should have told the cops we were friends. They would have let you off,” Johnson’s Trump said. “Well, I did, and they didn’t,” he responded, referencing Wood’s actual reported phone call to the president while being detained.

“If only there was something I could have done to help. Oh well, wanna play some golf?” added Johnson’s Trump.

Trump makes some urgent phone calls from the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/UtBjQYrxyo — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2026

Later in the show, during Weekend Update, Michael Che worked the details surrounding Woods’ recent arrest into a topical joke about sharks.

“Sharks in the Bahamas have tested positive for painkillers. In fact, the only animals that consume more painkillers are Tigers,” Che said as a photo of Woods appeared on screen.

Woods was arrested on March 27 after crashing his Range Rover near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida. Authorities said they found two hydrocodone pills in his pants pocket and, after issuing Woods a sobriety test, “observed several signs of impairment.” He was charged with DUI with property damage, refusal to submit to a lawful urine test, and careless driving.