Jon Rahm finds himself in the mix in the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship on Sunday. But perhaps his worst moment of the tournament, an errant tee shot on Saturday that hit a fan in the gallery, had former ESPN host Sage Steele reminiscing on how it felt to be on the receiving end of a tee shot from Rahm.

Golf fans likely don’t remember all that much about Rahm’s performance at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, as he had a rather unexceptional finish in a tie for 48th at six over par.

Unfortunately, Sage Steele happens to be one of the few who recalls one infamous moment in particular from Rahm’s play at Southern Hills. She happened to be on the receiving end of an errant tee shot in his opening round, which caused some significant injuries.

As a result of Rahm hitting another fan on Saturday, Steele questioned why Rahm’s tee shots have happened to hit so many fans at the PGA Championship over the years.

“What is it about John Rahm’s errant shots hitting ppl ONLY at PGA championships?! Mine was exactly 3 years ago at Southern Hills, Rahm’s tee shot on hole 3, and it only cost me 8 teeth and 3 root canals!” wrote Steele.

What is it about John Rahm’s errant shots hitting ppl ONLY at PGA championships?! 😂

Fortunately, the shot hit by Rahm this year that happened to catch a fan was far less damaging than the shot that hit Steele. Not only did the fan get a signed glove from Rahm as he walked up towards the green. But he was also in great spirits when Rahm was able to greet him, laughing about the situation before embracing him in a hug.