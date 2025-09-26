Sep 26, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Team USA golfer Scottie Scheffler walks out to the first tee on the first day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
Golf is a sport that is rooted in tradition. And when it comes to the Ryder Cup, that means complaints about what many viewers feel is an excessive amount of commercials on the event’s broadcast.

While the abundance of ads during the Ryder Cup isn’t new — we’ve been writing about it since 2014 and as recently as 2023 — that hasn’t left golf fans any less frustrated. After USA Network’s coverage from Bethpage Black began at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, it didn’t take long for the complaints to pour in, with many viewers expressing outrage over what they felt was an offering of commercials with a side of golf.

A quick review of USA Network’s broadcast shows that no fewer than five commercial breaks were taken during the first hour of coverage, with at least one ad break coming just five minutes after the end of the previous one. Earlier on Friday, NBC Universal boasted to AdWeek that it has seen “unprecedented demand” for the biennial Team USA vs. Europe event and secured a nearly 50 percent increase in ad sales from partners for this weekend’s coverage.

Suffice it to say, viewers haven’t shared the network’s enthusiasm for the showcase’s commercial success.

But while complaints about commercials are relatively common occurrences during golf tournaments, ads weren’t the only issue plaguing NBC Sports’ coverage on Friday. As noted by multiple viewers, the broadcast suffered from noticeable audio issues and also missed multiple shots — an inexcusable error considering the team event’s format.

Following Friday’s coverage on USA Network, Saturday and Sunday’s rounds will each air on NBC. Considering the amount of negative attention the network’s presentation has already received, it will certainly be worth monitoring whether it is able to sort out its issues for the high profile event, especially the ones of the technical side.

