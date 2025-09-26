Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Golf is a sport that is rooted in tradition. And when it comes to the Ryder Cup, that means complaints about what many viewers feel is an excessive amount of commercials on the event’s broadcast.

While the abundance of ads during the Ryder Cup isn’t new — we’ve been writing about it since 2014 and as recently as 2023 — that hasn’t left golf fans any less frustrated. After USA Network’s coverage from Bethpage Black began at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, it didn’t take long for the complaints to pour in, with many viewers expressing outrage over what they felt was an offering of commercials with a side of golf.

I don’t think @USANetwork is running enough commercials so far in the Ryder Cup. pic.twitter.com/PTRTKiTNTH — Patrick Everson (@PatrickE_Vegas) September 26, 2025

USA Network is running so many commercials you would think they need the money to make payroll — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 26, 2025

I love commercials with a side of Ryder Cup — Grant Horvat (@GrantHorvatGolf) September 26, 2025

A quick review of USA Network’s broadcast shows that no fewer than five commercial breaks were taken during the first hour of coverage, with at least one ad break coming just five minutes after the end of the previous one. Earlier on Friday, NBC Universal boasted to AdWeek that it has seen “unprecedented demand” for the biennial Team USA vs. Europe event and secured a nearly 50 percent increase in ad sales from partners for this weekend’s coverage.

Suffice it to say, viewers haven’t shared the network’s enthusiasm for the showcase’s commercial success.

But while complaints about commercials are relatively common occurrences during golf tournaments, ads weren’t the only issue plaguing NBC Sports’ coverage on Friday. As noted by multiple viewers, the broadcast suffered from noticeable audio issues and also missed multiple shots — an inexcusable error considering the team event’s format.

Missing an incredible amount of shots. This might be the worst coverage I’ve ever seen. Fleetwood bunker shot from plugged lie to set up Rory birdie is just the latest. NBC owns Golf Channel, why isn’t there another broadcast showing this? Why just USA? https://t.co/cC7Blgpdkc — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) September 26, 2025

Can we fix the audio on the Ryder Cup, please? Sound is ahead of the shot 🤦‍♂️ — Matt Connolly (@MattConnolly___) September 26, 2025

Audio on USA Network for the Ryder Cup is unacceptably bad right now. They have got to get this sorted out asap. — Jake (@JakeAndBall) September 26, 2025

Following Friday’s coverage on USA Network, Saturday and Sunday’s rounds will each air on NBC. Considering the amount of negative attention the network’s presentation has already received, it will certainly be worth monitoring whether it is able to sort out its issues for the high profile event, especially the ones of the technical side.