Photo Credit: USA Network

While not quite the unmitigated disaster that it was in 2023, Day 1 of the 2025 Ryder Cup did not go well for the American team. An announcer jinx, courtesy of both Curt Byrum and Dan Hicks, seemed to symbolize the team’s frustration on the day.

The American team of Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns went into the 14th hole of Friday afternoon’s four-ball matchup against Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry tied. Cantlay, who was red hot coming into the hole, had a short birdie putt to give his team a 1-up lead with just four holes to play.

“A chance to just reel off an incredible streak here,” Hicks said. “A chance for four in five holes here, Curt.”

“Patty Ice may have just shown up,” Byrum replied.

“The U.S. has had one lead in this match,” Hicks added. “And it came at the opening hole. After that, Europe has had at least a tie and then had a two-up lead as little as just three holes ago at 11. Until Patty Ice showed up.”

With the situation set and the dubious nickname bestowed upon him, Cantlay stepped up to hit his putt. It did not go in.

“Wow,” Hicks said. “I don’t think anybody at Bethpage saw that coming.”

The teams halved each of the final four holes to finish tied, the only halved match of either session on Friday.