Photo Credit: United States Golf Association on YouTube

Rory McIlroy has had an incredible year highlighted by completing the Grand Slam with his victory at the Masters. But he has also been involved in his fair share of controversy in regards to his rather contentious relationship with media members, which continued after his third round of play at the U.S. Open.

McIlroy hasn’t had his best stuff at Oakmont Country Club this week, struggling to just make the cut on the number to play the weekend. And his round on Saturday was largely unexceptional yet again, finishing at +4 on the round and +10 in the tournament.

Given McIlroy’s recent history of opting not to speak with the media during major championships, it was no given that McIlroy would speak to them after his round on Saturday. Especially considering his play hasn’t been up to his expectations.

However, McIlroy did speak to reporters on Saturday afternoon, the first time all tournament thus far. But ironically, much of his media availability was spent airing his grievances with the media.

When asked by a reporter for the reason why he hasn’t spoken to the media after six straight major championship rounds prior to doing so on Saturday, McIlroy explained that he has grown frustrated with the media as a whole.

“No, not really,” responded McIlroy when asked if his play was a contributing factor in his absences at media availability. “It’s more of a frustration with you guys. I’m just… I don’t know, I have been totally available for the last few years. I’m not saying, maybe not you guys. Maybe just the whole thing. Again, it’s not out of the ordinary, I have done it before. I’m just doing it a little more often.”

Rory McIlroy just have an emotive press conference explaining why he has been skipping media; “It’s more a frustration with you guys.” This is worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/vyGRsyOpfq — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) June 14, 2025

McIlroy has of course been a leading figure on the PGA Tour in their battle for popularity in the golf space against LIV Golf. And for this, McIlroy explained that he believes he has “earned the right” to do whatever he wants to do, in regards to addressing the media or not addressing the media.

“I feel like I have earned the right to do whatever I want to do,” added McIlroy.

Milroy’s stance on the matter has been incredibly clear. The PGA Tour does not have a requirement for their players to speak to the media following rounds. So as long as this is the case, he will pick and choose when to speak with reporters.

Some have even accused McIlroy of daring the PGA Tour to make a requirement for players to take part in post-round interviews. But according to his, he much prefers the decision to be up to the players.

“Nah, I’m not daring them to do anything,” said McIlroy. “I hope they don’t change it, because it’s a nice luxury to have. But I am just pointing out the fact that we have the ability to do it.”

Whether you agree with McIlroy’s stance or not, he has been nothing but consistent in saying that he doesn’t believe that it is necessary to speak to the media after every round. So unless the PGA Tour does indeed make some sort of requirement for players, don’t expect him to suddenly have any change of heart anytime soon.