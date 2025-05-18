Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

After another disappointing round at the PGA Championship on Sunday, Rory McIlroy once again avoided the media.

The defending Masters champion, who completed his long-awaited career grand slam last month, has been noticeably absent from this week’s media sessions at Quail Hollow. Starting his week with a 3-over-par 74, McIlroy never found himself in contention, despite a long history of success at the course.

McIlroy came into the week as a co-favorite with the world’s top-ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, making his performance all the more disappointing. Now, it seems the five-time major winner is making good on his suggestion from earlier this year that it is not incumbent upon golfers to speak with the media.

Prior to April’s Masters, McIlroy said at a press conference that golfers are not obligated to speak with the media after their rounds, unlike athletes in other leagues that are required to make themselves available. He’s now taking advantage of those privileges.

According to golf writer Kyle Porter, who authors the Normal Sport newsletter, McIlroy declined speaking with the media after each of his four rounds at the PGA Championship.

Apparently Rory skipped media (after being requested) for the fourth consecutive day at the PGA. I shouldn’t need to caveat any of this given how positively and publicly I’ve written about him over the years, but in case I do, just take a look at the backlog. More pertinently,… — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterNS) May 18, 2025

While it is well within his right to do so, McIlroy’s decision to avoid the media is the latest chapter in an ongoing debate about golfers’ relationship with the press. This golf season has been ripe with controversies about how much access golfers should be providing the media.

First, two-time major winner Justin Thomas penned a letter to PGA Tour membership urging players to give more access to the media, citing increased fan engagement as a way to grow the sport’s audience.

Then, Collin Morikawa skipped his media availability after a heart-wrenching loss, later suggesting he doesn’t “owe anyone anything.” He’d later double down on those stances.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Now, arguably the most recognizable active golfer in the world refused access at one of the year’s biggest events mere weeks after completing an accomplishment few in the sport have ever attained. As Porter writes, McIlroy’s decision is “an abdication of responsibility as one of the greats,” whether it’s fair or not.

One could reasonably surmise that McIlroy, who was by-and-large a de facto PGA Tour spokesperson during the height of its war with LIV Golf, might feel he’s put in more than his fair share of time in front of reporters. But it does seem shortsighted from McIlroy to withhold access given his current status as the most important figure in the sport. Fans want to know how he’s feeling given the high expectations most had for his performance coming into this week.

Do fans deserve that information? That question is debatable. But what isn’t debatable is that the sport of professional golf benefits when players like Rory McIlroy are open, both in times of success and times of struggle.

In fairness, McIlroy has been that person for most of his professional career. It’s why fans felt so strongly about his decade-long quest to complete the career grand slam. McIlroy has been plenty vulnerable throughout his career, and fans have rewarded him for it.

That’s why this week’s decision to avoid the media is so out of character. Will this be a new norm for Rory McIlroy going forward? Or is it simply a one-off decision for this tournament? Hopefully, for the sake of fans, it’s the latter.