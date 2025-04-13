Apr 12, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy waves to the patrons after his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest talking point coming into the 2025 Masters came around Rory McIlroy’s decade-long drought at major championships. But on moving day, Saturday, McIlroy distanced himself from fellow stars like Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau at the top of the leaderboard with a blazing hot start and a strong close.

McIlroy carried the momentum he built by posting a 66 on Friday by becoming the first player in the history of the Masters to start a round with six 3s on his scorecard.

This includes an exceptional eagle on Hole No. 2 that really got his round started on the right foot to quickly erase the three-shot deficit he faced coming into the round.

McIlroy did face adversity throughout his round, dropping a shot on both holes No. 8 and No. 10. But the big moments continued near the end of his round, converting a birdie and an eagle on each of the Par 5’s on the back nine to replicate his 66 from Friday.

“He knows this shot’s his opportunity… Look at the elevation on this one… A rainbow maker!” said Jim Nantz on the call of Rory McIlroy’s approach shot at No. 15, which he converted on the next shot for an eagle.

“He knows this shot’s his opportunity… Look at the elevation on this one… A rainbow maker!” – Jim Nantz on the Rory McIlroy approach at No. 15 ⛳️🎙️ #themasters pic.twitter.com/3PDvPvg0AS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 12, 2025

Naturally, media members had plenty to say about McIlroy’s fantastic day, taking to social media to sing his praises.

“Day 3 of the Masters was an A-plus-plus,” wrote Bill Simmons. Rory was incredible and then Bryson flipped the switch late. This was the dream scenario!”

Day 3 of the Masters was an A-plus-plus. Rory was incredible and then Bryson flipped the switch late. This was the dream scenario! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 12, 2025

“That eagle from Rory is just different gravy. Sky-high straight ball off the tee, 330+, allowing him to hit 6-iron into the green, which he can hit higher than anyone… now eagled 2 and 15 and it’s starting to feel like destiny,” wrote golf insider Daniel Rapaport.

That eagle from Rory is just different gravy…sky-high straight ball off the tee, 330+, allowing him to hit 6-iron into the green, which he can hit higher than anyone… now eagled 2 and 15 and it’s starting to feel like destiny. pic.twitter.com/tZ55EFlFz8 — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 12, 2025

As entertaining as it was to watch Rory’s excellent day was, things are set up to be every bit as interesting on Sunday, if not more.

McIlroy will be playing alongside Bryson DeChambeau in the final pairing, which obviously creates a litany of storylines with the ongoing LIV/PGA Tour merger negotiations that have continuously stalled.

“Good speed… ARE YOU SERIOUS? IMPOSSIBLE!” – Jim Nantz on the CBS call as Bryson DeChambeau nails an incredible birdie at No. 18. ⛳️🎯🎙️ #themasters pic.twitter.com/bDjv374ief — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 12, 2025

Jim Nantz: Bryson wants to be in that pairing, does McIlroy want him in that pairing? Trevor Immelman: That’s a good question. I would think he would be more comfortable if he had another go with Connors.

Like it or not, it will be Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 12, 2025

Several media members also took to social media to express their excitement about seeing DeChambeau and McIlroy battle on a Masters Sunday.

“Rory + Bryson. Final Pairing. Tomorrow is gonna be sensational TV,” wrote ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky.

Rory+Bryson Final Pairing Tomorrow is gonna be sensational TV — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 12, 2025

“Sunday at The Masters is THE pairing everyone was hoping for: Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau,” wrote FS1 NFL analyst Chase Daniel.

Sunday at The Masters is THE pairing everyone was hoping for: Rory McIlroy & Bryson DeChambeau — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) April 12, 2025

“Rory. Bryson. Augusta. Sunday. The rare put the kids to bed at 2:30 PM,” wrote Jon ‘Stugotz’ Weiner of the Dan Le Batard Show.

Rory. Bryson. Augusta. Sunday. The rare put the kids to bed at 2:30 PM. https://t.co/dKznniWKdi — Jon “Stugotz” Weiner (@stugotz790) April 12, 2025

DeChambeau and McIlroy, of course, have a bit of recent history battling in majors, as DeChambeau famously bested McIlroy in the 2024 U.S. Open after McIlroy missed a number of short putts in the final round.

Will Rory McIlroy break his major curse and win his first green jacket to complete the career grand slam?

Only time will tell. But it sure would be a sweet bit of revenge for McIlroy if he were able to be the one to turn away DeChambeau this time around. And clearly, many in the sports media landscape believe it will be must-see TV on Sunday at Augusta National.