Screen grab: CBS Sports

Moments after winning the Masters for the first time in his already legendary career, Rory McIlroy decided to play the role of reporter.

Taking the podium for his post-victory press conference, the green jacket-wearing McIlroy turned the tables on the assembled media in Augusta. Rather than letting the reporters ask him a question, he posed one to them, referencing the now-defunct storyline that he had long become accustomed to.

“I’d like to start this press conference with a question myself,” McIlroy told the moderator before turning his attention toward the reporters in the room. “What are we all going to talk about next year?”

McIlroy — and the reporters — then let out a hearty laugh before the 35-year-old reflected on what the moment meant to him.

Rory opened up his winning press conference perfectly after years of questions about winning the Masters pic.twitter.com/cbx48L5cRp — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) April 14, 2025

McIlroy’s joke could actually have multiple meanings, as his Masters victory didn’t just mark his first career win at golf’s biggest tournament, but also his first major championship since 2014. While the Northern Ireland native’s lack of a Masters title and 11-year major championship drought served as separate storylines, they had effectively merged into one in Augusta, especially since winning the Masters completed his career grand slam.

“It’s very difficult,” McIlroy later said of overcoming his decade-plus major title drought. “I think I’ve carried that burden since August 2014. It’s nearly 11 years. And not just about winning my next major, but the career Grand Slam. You know, trying to join a group of five players to do it, you know, watching a lot of my peers get green jackets in the process.”

The lighthearted nature of McIlroy’s post-tournament press conference stood in stark contrast to just last Thursday, when he skipped out on his post-round availability after two late double bogeys resulted in him placing tied for 26th at even par after 18 holes. Nevertheless, he rallied with an impressive Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into Sunday, before surviving a turbulent final round to beat Justin Rose in a sudden death playoff to capture his first green jacket, leaving the media searching for new storylines for 2026 in the process.