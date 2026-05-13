Screen grab: CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy has done it all in the game of golf.

Grand slam major winner. Back-to-back Masters triumphs. Ryder Cup hero. Tens of millions of dollars won, fans around the world, and his dedication to the PGA Tour was pivotal in winning golf’s civil war against LIV.

But nothing Rory McIlroy has done is more impressive than him being able to name the golf swings of golfers and non-golfers alike.

The CBS golf team has produced some fun videos with the likes of Jim Nantz over the years. And this time they challenged McIlroy to name which golfers produced the swing silhouettes that he was being shown. It started easy with himself. But then it immediately got tricky. And Rory was ready for every single one of them.

How many golfers can Rory McIlroy identify just by watching their swing silhouette? The results are QUITE impressive. pic.twitter.com/7HS9lO6VRD — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 12, 2026

How do you pull Si Woo Kim from out of nowhere like that? Jordan Spieth was guessed correctly without even seeing the swing. And while we all know Charles Barkley’s infamous disaster of a golf swing, how in the world did he know LeBron James?

There are some PGA Tour swings that are very distinctive like Jon Rahm, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau. Those would be easy for golf fans to identify and even some casuals would be able to name them. But Michael Block? Yes, Rory played with him at the PGA Championship a few years ago when the man affectionately known as “Blockie” hit a hole-in-one playing with him. But that’s probably the only time in his life he’s seen Michael Block swing a golf club.

Let’s put Rory McIlroy naming golf swing silhouettes up against John Wall naming where NBA players went to college and see who misses first.