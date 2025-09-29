Screengrab via X

Somehow, the USA almost completed a miraculous comeback to snatch the 2025 Ryder Cup away from Europe during Sunday singles play. However, after a tumultuous week at Bethpage Black in New York, the Europeans were able to hold on and win the Ryder Cup away from home by a score of 15-13. And nobody deserved it more than Rory McIlroy.

As the face of the European team, McIlroy suffered plenty of fan abuse throughout the weekend, with many golf reporters following his groups on the course saying it went way too far. The emotion and tension came pouring out in a couple instances when McIlroy chirped back at the crowd in addition to some notably intense celebrations.

Perhaps the signature moment of McIlroy’s Ryder Cup came on Saturday, when during the morning session he turned around and told rowdy fans to “shut the f— up,” before sticking his approach shot on 16 to a few feet to help clinch yet another victory.

When Rory McIlroy was asked about that particular instance in the post-tournament press conference, he had the absolute perfect response.

For someone who is so popular during PGA Tour events, it is a wonder why the Ryder Cup crowds were so vindictive and personal with McIlroy. Was it that he predicted victory two years ago? Was it because he was simply the most well-known player on Team Europe? Was it just a general lack of decorum and politeness in America and a meta commentary on the overall decline of our culture? Or was it just drunken New York sports fans being drunken New York sports fans?

Whatever the case, Rory McIlroy had a much more detailed and diplomatic response when addressing the crowds that at times went too far at Bethpage, and asking his home fans in Ireland in 2027 to be better.

Given both of those responses, it’s a shame that McIlroy spent much of the year boycotting the media after completing the career grand slam at Augusta back in the spring. He’s always been one of the game’s most popular golfers and was front and center defending the PGA Tour from the LIV Golf onslaught. But he admittedly had a roller coaster year that featured plenty of ups and downs and didn’t seem himself at all times.

Hopefully with the weight of winning the Ryder Cup off his shoulders, Rory McIlroy can take some time to chill, reset, and become the engaging face of professional golf once again.