Screen grab: CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy is taking the next step in his relationship with Golf Channel and Versant.

The grand slam major winner teamed with NBC Sports back in 2019 on a new Golfpass venture, a dedicated subscription service with unique golf content.

But times have changed and Golf Channel and other former NBC cable networks have now been spun off into Versant with USA Sports and Golf Channel the major tentpoles of the new company’s sports offerings.

How NBC Universal and Versant are splitting the baby with all of the sports content under their umbrella has been a fascinating process. And one of the developments to come from it is an expansion of McIlroy’s relationship.

It was announced on Wednesday that Rory McIlroy would expand his partnership with GolfPass, now under the Versant umbrella. And he would also be launching his own production company.

The new Firethorn Productions will be operated by McIlroy’s team and Versant leadership and feature documentaries, special events, and digital activations across GolfPass, Golf Channel, and other Versant properties.

“Rory has been the ideal partner since the inception of GolfPass,” said Will McIntosh, Versant President of Digital Platforms and Ventures in the accompanying announcement. “This extension not only preserves the connection between our brand and one of the most respected athletes in the world; it unlocks entirely new paths for creativity, commerce, and fan engagement.”

Rory McIlroy is following in the footsteps of other athletes like LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Steph Curry in entering into the world of production. It’ll be interesting to see what kinds of content he will create as the golf space is already full of YouTube stars and influencers. And in case you’re wondering where the name “Firethorn” comes from, it has a fabulous connection to the golf world as the name of the 15th hole at Augusta National, where McIlroy won the Masters in April.