It’s been almost a year now since Rory McIlroy finally completed the career grand slam by winning The Masters in thrilling fashion at Augusta National. And now he’s going to tell his story through a documentary in partnership with Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon announced the documentary will air on March 30, just before the 2026 edition of The Masters. Entitled Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait, it will chronicle McIlroy’s heartbreaking history at Augusta while trying to complete the career grand slam and then tell the story of the epic 2025 tournament.

McIlroy entered the final round with a two shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau. Entering Amen Corner, his lead had ballooned to five shots over a charging Justin Rose. However, McIlroy would inexplicably double-bogey the Par 5 13th hole and a roller coaster finish saw him birdie the 15th and 17th but bogey the 18th just needing a par to win. However, he then birdied the hole in a playoff with Rose to finally claim his first green jacket.

The Northern Irishman had famously held a four-shot lead all the way back in 2011 before stumbling to a final round 80. In the years that followed, he had seven Top 10 finishes at The Masters but the victory eluded him until 2025.

Like most other sports documentaries in modern times, Rory McIlroy will have a significant role in telling his own story through this film. His new production company Firethorn Productions (named after the 15th hole at Augusta) will co-produce the film with Everyone Else.

After winning the Grand Slam, McIlroy had an unusually prickly time with the media in the months that followed his crowning moment. But that was nothing compared to what he had to deal with at the Ryder Cup when conflicts with rowdy American fans became ugly.

Fans of Rory McIlroy and golf in general will likely have a great time watching the film and reliving one of the most memorable major championships in recent memory. But it does continue a trend of athletes and sports figures doing everything they can to control their own message in the documentary space that has led to the watering down of what once was an incredible medium for storytelling.