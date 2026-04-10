Credit: ESPN

Robert MacIntyre might be frustrated by his play at the Masters, but Augusta National was even more frustrated with his actions.

The 29-year-old golfer from Scotland is known for his fiery temper on the course, and that was on full display Thursday afternoon during day one at the Masters. MacIntyre was seen losing it on the 17th, slamming his club and taking a big chunk of cherished Augusta grass out of the ground after his second shot. But that was nothing compared to MacIntyre giving us one of the best hot mic moments ever at the Masters on 12.

🚨 BOBBY MAC HOT MIC ALERT 🚨 Might be the first “Jesus F***” I’ve heard on a hot mic pic.twitter.com/fZx6To85PE — Perry “Chip” Maxwell (@ChipJohnson01) April 9, 2026



“Jesus f**!” MacIntyre could be heard yelling on the ESPN broadcast after his shot took a high bounce off the back of the green.

MacIntyre swore again on 13, but it was on 15 where he would really make his next mark, staring right at the green and flipping it the bird after sending his approach shot into the water during what would ultimately be a quadruple bogey.

🖕🤬👀 #LOOK — Robert Macintyre was FURIOUS after dunking one in the water with his approach shot on 15 pic.twitter.com/sFkN5M65sQ — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 9, 2026



His first round performance might not look great in the standings, but his ‘give no f***s’ attitude toward the prestige of the Masters will be remembered forever. Robert MacIntyre could now face disciplinary action over his temper flare-ups, according to ESPN, with the Masters typically frowning upon disrespectful behavior.

MacIntyre was “reprimanded” after his gesture, according to a new report from The Scotsman. He’s probably gonna hear about it from Mike Francesa as well. Prior to the tournament teeing off, Francesa labeled MacIntyre as his “key guy” to bet on, praising his temperament and claiming he likes the Scottish golfer as an outright winner at the Masters. MacIntyre proceeded to shoot 8-over par 80 for his first round while having several meltdowns on the course.