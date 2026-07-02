Image edited by Liam McGuire

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon interviews longtime Golf Channel analyst Rich Lerner.

They discuss a wide range of topics including Lerner’s new book “Aren’t You That Golf Guy?” The book includes topics on Lerner’s youth, his media career, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, the U.S. Open, PGA Tour, and more.

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Here’s the full breakdown:

-02:20: Book title

-05:37: Pivoting off a book about Tiger Woods

-20:46: Kobe Bryant and Payne Stewart

-28:39: Jim Nantz

-30:41: Working for WFAN

-43:15: Tiger Woods’ demons

-53:44: Could Tiger Woods have won 10 more majors?

-59:22: Phil’ Mickelson’s downfall is more surprising than Tiger’s

-1:06:11: U.S. Open fans on Long Island

-1:10:43: PGA Tour changes for 2028

Thanks for listening.

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