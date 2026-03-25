Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service is set to make its Masters debut in just over two weeks.

The streamer will exclusively air main feed coverage of the first and second rounds between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, leading directly in to ESPN’s traditional broadcast window beginning at 3 p.m. Previously, there was no main feed produced until ESPN came on the air at 3 p.m., leaving fans to stream only featured groups and select holes throughout the morning and early afternoon. The new Prime Video window will add four hours of new coverage across Thursday and Friday.

But that’s not the only Masters coverage Prime Video will be streaming come the second weekend of April. The Amazon-owned streaming service will also debut a new feed called “Inside Amen Corner” that will show a data-driven broadcast of the iconic 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National Golf Club, according to a report by Josh Carpenter in Sports Business Journal.

New at this year’s @TheMasters: “Inside Amen Corner,” a dedicated data/stats-based feed on Prime Video. Coverage will air approximately 10:45am-6:00pm on Thursday-Friday and 11:45am-6:00pm on the weekend. Prime has new broadcast coverage this year on Thursday-Friday 1-3pm pic.twitter.com/5Cl5xGihSs — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) March 25, 2026

The feed will begin around 10:45 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, concluding around 6 p.m. ET. On the weekend, the feed will start a bit later, at 11:45 a.m. ET.

“Inside Amen Corner” will have its own dedicated commentary team, which has not yet been announced. The feed will not replace the traditional “Amen Corner” stream available on the Masters website.

This is not Prime Video’s first foray into data-driven altcasts. Each week during the NFL season, the streamer produces a “Prime Vision” feed of Thursday Night Football, designed to include advanced analytics not typically mentioned on a traditional broadcast.

Suffice it to say, there will be no shortage of options when it comes to how to watch the Masters this year.