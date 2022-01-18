The PGA Tour and SiriusXM announced Tuesday that they’ve reached a new multi-year agreement to continue their broadcasting relationship. The deal runs through 2024.

This is probably not surprising news, as the satellite radio network features a PGA Tour-branded channel. But it’s certainly a welcome one for golf fans who might rely on the radio for their Sunday fix from time to time.

From the news release:

The PGA TOUR and SiriusXM announced today that they have reached a multi-year extension to their broadcasting agreement, which will continue to deliver extensive tournament coverage on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel for subscribers nationwide through 2024. SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio listeners enjoy live coverage of every round of 38 PGA TOUR events throughout the season – including THE PLAYERS Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs, the biennial Presidents Cup and many others – with hole-by-hole commentary and expert analysis. Listeners can tune in live this week to The American Express on January 20-23. “We are very pleased to extend our relationship with the PGA TOUR. Our extensive schedule of in-depth tournament broadcasts will continue to ensure golf fans can follow the best players in the world as they compete all season long,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “With live event broadcasts every week, and a daily original programming lineup that features some of the most entertaining voices in the game, the best golf coverage in audio entertainment, bar none, continues to be on SiriusXM.” “We are excited to continue our relationship with SiriusXM who provides a significant avenue for the TOUR to reach fans across the country,” said Rick Anderson, PGA TOUR’s Chief Media Officer. “Since 2005, SiriusXM has delivered crucial play-by-play and colorful commentary of the best golf in the world to fans that are driving in their cars, at home or on the go.”

In addition to live event coverage, the deal includes new programming, including The Players Show:

The Players Show – Listeners will hear a long form conversation with some of the biggest names on the PGA TOUR each week. (Wednesdays at 8 pm ET)

All Square – Chantel McCabe looks at the headline stories around the world of golf. (Wednesdays at 6 pm ET)

The Scorecard – This two-hour pregame show, hosted by David Marr III and former PGA TOUR pro Mark Lye, airs leading into the Saturday and Sunday rounds of every PGA TOUR event broadcast.

The Wrap – Airing immediately following each round of every PGA TOUR event, listeners will hear a recap of the tournament, highlights and interviews.

Feherty and Maginnes – Previously announced in December, the new weekly show hosted by two of the most entertaining voices in golf – former PGA TOUR pros and longtime broadcasters David Feherty and John Maginnes – launched in its weekly timeslot (Mondays at 7 pm ET) on January 3rd.

The SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel also carries live coverage of the four men’s majors and the Ryder Cup, although this rights deal doesn’t have a direct impact there, as the PGA Tour does not run any of those events.

[SiriusXM]