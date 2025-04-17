Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan spoke earlier this spring at the Players Championship about his hopes for reunification to come in the years-long divide between the tour and LIV Golf. But everything that has happened since then has showed that hope may be all there is.

It’s been clear from the start of the divorce that PGA Tour players who chose to side with LIV Golf would be suspended and not welcomed back on tour anytime soon. And as we have learned this week, even playing in a YouTube event alongside LIV Golf stars could be grounds for suspension from the PGA Tour.

According to Ryan French at Monday Q, PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan has been indefinitely suspended by the PGA Tour after a warning was issued to all participants that they risked disciplinary action for their involvement in The Duels: Miami. Bryan was paired with former major winner and current LIV player Dustin Johnson in the made for YouTube event that paired content creators with players from LIV.

One caveat seems to be a sponsor’s exemption for popular golf YouTuber Grant Horvat, who hosted the LIV Duels event on his YouTube channel. Since Horvat has not played on the PGA Tour, apparently he is not subject to the same discipline as Wesley Bryan.

The PGA Tour has suspended Bryan indefinitely for participating in “The Duels: Miami,” a YouTube match filmed at the Miami LIV event. Bryan is at the Puntacana Resort with his family, sharing a rental home with PGA Tour member Ben Martin and his family. “We had this vacation planned for months, so I decided we would still come down,” Bryan says. “It’s been a long time since we had a family vacation where golf wasn’t involved.” According to multiple people, Bryan was placed on probation the day after The Duels: Miami was announced in March. The event featured six LIV golfers teaming up with six YouTube creators for a nine-hole scramble. The match offered a $250,000 purse and the team of George Bryan and Sergio Garcia won in a playoff over Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon. The Duels: Miami has nearly two million views on Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel alone. According to multiple sources, all of the creators were informed through a third party that there was potential for disciplinary action from the PGA Tour, including being excluded from any PGA Tour-affiliated events and content going forward. Multiple sources say the threats were later withdrawn except for the potential disciplinary notice to Bryan. Bryan was suspended the day after The Duels match was posted on Horvat’s YouTube channel. Horvat just announced that he has been offered a sponsor invitation to the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship but he has not yet accepted.

Bryan’s last tournament was in late March at the Puerto Rico Open where he missed the cut. He played in two other PGA Tour events this year, with his best result as a T25 at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open. His lone PGA Tour victory came in 2017 at the Heritage at Hilton Head, where ironically the tour is playing this week in its traditional slot after the Masters.

Horvat took to social media to show support for Bryan after news of the suspension became public.

Wesley Bryan was apparently well aware of the stakes before playing in the LIV YouTube event and now his PGA Tour career hangs in the balance. It would not be a surprise at all to see LIV Golf offer him some kind of contract, at the very least as a public relations move against the heavy handed nature of the tour’s suspension.

It’s probably fair to say that which tour Wesley Bryan plays on is not going to be a turning point in the dispute between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. But one of the key sticking points has always been how players who chased the money at LIV would be welcome back on tour. This suspension is indicative that we are no closer to solving that dilemma. And we are further away from seeing a reunion in the professional golf world than ever in spite of the more hopeful and peaceful rhetoric in recent times.