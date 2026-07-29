Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The PGA Tour might finally be giving sports fans what they’ve been clamoring for across all leagues and networks.

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour announced it will pilot a new announcer-free stream during this week’s Rocket Classic. The stream will debut on Thursday as a new offering from PGA Tour Live, which is available on ESPN+, and will be available for all four rounds of the Rocket Classic in addition to PGA Tour Live’s usual main coverage and marquee group streams.

The Tour says the new stream will lean “into player caddie conversations, crowd reactions and natural course audio.”

“Storytelling elements, enhanced graphics and real-time statistics will be delivered visually — rather than through announcers — to maintain focus on player-caddie interaction and perspective from the field of play,” the announcement added.

The announcer-free stream will follow PGA Tour Live’s marquee group throughout their entire round all four days of the tournament.

Per the announcement, the PGA Tour will review its experiment this week and evaluate fan sentiment “with the aim of bringing the announcer-free stream to fans more regularly in 2027.” The initiative is one of several that the PGA Tour has developed as a response to its PGA Tour Fan Council surveys, which poll fans on potential broadcast innovations and tweaks. Two-thirds of respondents expressed interest in the announcer-free format, the Tour said.

If the name of this website wasn’t hint enough, fans can regularly become dissatisfied with announcers to the point where it can take away from the viewing experience. That isn’t typically the case in golf, a sport where announcers are usually economical with their words to begin with. But nevertheless, the option to hear the natural sounds on the course, including conversations between players and caddies, without an announcer, will be great for fans to have.

The only question now is whether other sports will follow.