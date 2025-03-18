PGA Tour dominates LIV Golf ratings Edit by Liam McGuire
FoxGolfNBCBy Drew Lerner on

Viewership figures are in for this past weekend in golf, and it’s clear which tour is resonating with fans.

Sunday’s final round telecast of the PGA Tour’s Players Championship on NBC outdrew the final round of LIV Golf’s Singapore event on FS1 by a factor of 100.

According to Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, Sunday’s broadcast of the Players Championship, a weather-impacted round that ended with eventual champion Rory McIlroy and runner-up JJ Spaun tied headed into a Monday morning playoff, averaged 3.6 million viewers on NBC, up about 3% versus Scottie Scheffler’s win last year (3.5 million viewers).

Overseas, LIV Golf held the final round of its Singapore event, which aired late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning on the East Coast. Joaquin Niemann’s win averaged a paltry 34,000 viewers on FS1. The tournament continued a horrific run of viewership for the Saudi-funded golf tour ever since starting its new media rights deal with Fox Sports this season.

Now, of course, comparing these two events is hardly apples-to-apples. The Players Championship aired in the middle of the day on Sunday on a major broadcast network. LIV Singapore aired late Saturday night on a cable network. But still, the difference in viewership is dramatic.

For every one viewer that tuned into LIV Singapore, 100 viewers watched the Players Championship. For a sport like golf, which is already considered niche, that type of gap is hard to fathom.

And it’s not as if large audiences are allergic to watching live sports late at night on a cable channel. The same night that LIV Singapore aired on FS1, Formula One’s Australian Grand Prix averaged 1.1 million viewers on ESPN. That event actually began an hour and half later than LIV Singapore, even more of an unfavorable time slot for American audiences.

As for the PGA Tour, this week’s Players Championship continued a strong rebound in ratings from last season. The last seven tournaments contested on Tour have seen year-over-year viewership increases during the final round. It should be noted, the beginning of last season featured an uncommonly high number of weather-impacted rounds which resulted in lower viewership. Whatever the circumstances, almost two consecutive months of increases is a positive outcome.

Any way you slice it, one of golf’s major tours is off to a successful start while the other toils in relative obscurity. Whether that accelerates some form of reunification is anyone’s guess. But one thing is clear: very few people will be watching the likes of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka outside of major championships this year.

About Drew Lerner

Drew Lerner is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and an aspiring cable subscriber. He previously covered sports media for Sports Media Watch. Future beat writer for the Oasis reunion tour.

View all posts by Drew Lerner