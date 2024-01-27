Nicolai Højgaard using the restroom.

In the modern era of sports broadcasting, networks are able to treat fans to a vast array of shots captured with cameras all over the venue, whether it’s a slow-motion close-up or a breathtaking aerial view. But unfortunately, sometimes those cameras accidentally capture something the broadcast networks would rather the fans not see, as was the case for CBS this weekend.

During this weekend’s 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at the historic Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, the CBS cameras panned out to show an aerial view of one of the tee boxes. Unfortunately, just as the camera panned over the treeline, PGA Tour star Nicolai Højgaard walked over to the edge of the trees, spread his legs, and began to relieve himself in the full view of the CBS camera.

“GO TO COMMERCIAL,” Drew Carr joked as he shared the video on X, formerly Twitter.

The shot lasted quite a long time given what was happening – nearly 10 seconds from when the urination began. Meanwhile, the commentators were completely oblivious to what was happening on the screen as they continued to discuss the leaderboard. But the social media world sure took notice.

talking about choking up on a 6 https://t.co/mnDj9DrytM — ANTIFAldo (@ANTIFAldo) January 27, 2024

This is how you end up on the "website". https://t.co/9v09KEMIWa — Tyler Shoemaker ? (@TylerShoemaker) January 27, 2024

Thank God this drone ain't in 4K. ? https://t.co/XblFLGQmcx — chris (@CVas317) January 27, 2024

When you gotta go, you gotta go ? https://t.co/IjOyyGj4G8 — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) January 27, 2024

Hojgaard not the first Danish golfer to take a leak in view of others in recent years pic.twitter.com/IKWY2QTUZR — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) January 27, 2024

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

