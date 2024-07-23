Photo Credit: PGA Tour on YouTube

The world of golf experienced a sudden loss on Monday regarding former PGA Tour winner and current PGA Tour Live reporter Mark Carnevale, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 64.

As a golfer, Carnevale was a one-time winner on the PGA Tour, claiming a victory at the Chattanooga Classic in 1992. But to this generation, Carnevale was perhaps known better as one of the more recognizable voices on PGA Tour Live.

Carnevale got his start in broadcasting as a reporter working at PGA Tour tournaments for SiriusXM Radio, a role that he held until his death on PGA Tour Radio. He later began to cover PGA Tour events for PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which is perhaps what he is most synonymous with.

PGATour.com first broke the news of his death on Monday, which came as a shock considering he was slated to cover the 3M Open later this week. His last tournament coverage came at the Scottish Open just over a week ago.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan issued a statement on Carnevale’s untimely passing, calling him a “beloved member of the PGA Tour family”.

“Mark knew the game and did a terrific job of conveying insights from his unique point of view—and with an engaging wit and sense of humor—to fans from countless tour events through the years,” said Monahan in a statement retrieved by ESPN. “We will miss Mark and send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Greg Hopfe, the senior vice president and executive producer of PGA Tour Entertainment, also commented on Carnevale’s death, calling him a “consummate professional” that will be “greatly missed”.

“Mark Carnevale was an integral part of live coverage on our streaming platforms and PGA TOUR Radio coverage,” said Hopfe via PGATour.com. “He was a consummate professional, who was respected by the PGA TOUR players he covered, and his insightful analysis and humor will be greatly missed.”

[PGA Tour, ESPN]