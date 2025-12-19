Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What’s old is new again in the world of golf.

Earlier this year, Golf Channel announced plans to bring back beloved reality show Big Break in 2026. Then, Prime Video resurrected the Black Friday Skins Game. Now, the PGA Tour is looking to bring back a fan-favorite series of its own.

According to a report by Josh Carpenter in Sports Business Journal, the PGA Tour is looking to reprise the Wonderful World of Golf series which last aired in 2003. The show would pit two golfers against each other at courses spanning the world over. Legends of the game including Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, and countless others participated over the years.

The show, which began in 1962, was an homage to “challenge matches,” one of the earliest forms of professional golf. After a nine-year run between 1962 and 1970, Wonderful World of Golf did not return until 1994.

It’s unclear exactly when a reboot would return. Per Sports Business Journal, Pro Shop Holdings, a golf entertainment and media company, is involved in resurrecting the show in partnership with the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour filed a trademark request for the show’s name, which describes “organizing, arranging, and conducting professional golf tournaments or competitions, production and distribution of television shows featuring golf tournaments.”

Pro Shop Holdings was also the company behind last month’s Skins Game redux.

The move comes at an active time for the sport of golf outside of traditional tournaments like on the PGA Tour. On Wednesday night, Golf Channel debuted the first iteration of Golf Channel Games, a new skills competition between top-level professional golfers. It was generally well-received. Of course, the second season of TGL, the simulator golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, begins later this month after a successful debut season. Then there’s online content like the Internet Invitational, which brought many of the top content creators in golf together for a high-stakes tournament.

For a sport that has long been steeped in tradition, sometimes to its detriment, golf is making a lot of noise these days.