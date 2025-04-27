Credit: Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

A power outage plagued Golf Channel’s early coverage of the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel’s broadcast of the Zurich froze and the channel abruptly transitioned to a commercial break.

After commercials played for over eight consecutive minutes, Golf Channel returned with coverage of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic from the PGA Tour Champions circuit. The broadcast acknowledged that a power outage in New Orleans had forced the broadcast off the air.

Coverage of the Zurich was scheduled to shift over to CBS at 3 p.m. ET, but the power outage has kept them off the air as well. At the top of the hour, CBS Sports HQ anchor Chris Onorato informed viewers that the network would air coverage of last year’s Zurich as the technical issues were being solved.

As of the writing of this piece (3:10 p.m. ET), coverage of the Zurich Classic has not returned to air. It’s a competitive Sunday for professional golf already. The LPGA has their first major of the year airing on NBC and LIV Golf’s event in Mexico is airing on FS1. The technical difficulties in New Orleans could bode well for golf’s other properties on Sunday.