Later this month, the PGA Tour will host an event highlighting some of the biggest personalities in the YouTube golf scene just a day ahead of The Tour Championship.

The nine-hole tournament, which is set to take place on August 28 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, will feature members of several prominent YouTube golf groups. Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke, and Sean Walsh of Good Good Golf, Nick Stubbe, known better as Fat Perez of Bob Does Sports, George Bryan IV and Wesley Bryan of the Bryan Bros, and Tyler Toney from Dude Perfect are all confirmed for the event.

In a press release, the PGA Tour announced that the event will be broadcast on the PGA Tour’s YouTube channel, Peacock, and ESPN+.

Longtime CBS broadcaster Mark Immelman will be on the call, joined by former Barstool Sports personality Jake Marsh.

This will be one of Marsh’s bigger gigs after departing from Barstool, a move he explained was because he wanted to pursue play-by-play opportunities on a national stage.

Among those who will join Marsh and Immelman on the broadcast will be Dan Rapaport, Hally Leadbetter, Bradford Wilson, and PGA Tour golfer Joel Dahmen. Dahmen is perhaps best known as one of the more entertaining golfers featured on the hit Netflix docuseries Full Swing.

Typically, the PGA Tour hasn’t been all that eager to lean into different kinds of content outside of the standard schedule of tournaments that they host. But perhaps they have noticed just how much draw there is in YouTube golf as of late.

Recently, we saw former U.S. President Donald Trump appear on a YouTube video with LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau, a video that has upwards of 10.9 million views.

This is set to be the biggest event that the PGA Tour has held involving YouTube golfers, but not the first. Earlier this year, an 18-hole qualifier was held at TPC Myrtle Beach that featured 16 players who frequently appeared on YouTube Golf channels, with the winner ultimately qualifying to compete in the Myrtle Beach Classic, a sanctioned PGA Tour event.

