Longtime golf announcer Peter Jacobsen is returning to the broadcast booth for coverage of The Skins Game on Amazon Prime Video.

Jacobsen was an accomplished player on the PGA Tour with seven victories in his career. But most golf fans will recognize him more for his broadcasting career that has spanned decades.

That started when he was in the early stages of his golf career and he got the call from NBC to work alongside Vin Scully to call The Skins Game in the mid-1980s. Jacobsen worked many years at The Skins Game and was a full-time announcer for NBC’s golf coverage as well. And now in the twilight of his broadcasting career, Jacobsen will have the opportunity to come full circle.

Golf Digest reports that Peter Jacobsen will serve as lead analyst for the reincarnation of the holiday event alongside Andrew Catalon on play-by-play in the broadcast booth with Colt Knost and Daniel Rapoport serving as on-course reporters.

The Skins Game is making a comeback after a multi-year hiatus. Amazon Prime Video has resurrected the Thanksgiving weekend holiday tradition and made it a part of an epic day of sports coverage on Black Friday. The field for the golf classic features Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, and Xander Schauffele.

The broadcast of The Skins Game kicks off at 9 a.m. ET and will lead into Amazon’s yearly NFL contest featuring the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. Following that game will be an NBA doubleheader featuring the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks and then the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers to cap it all off.

For sports fans tired of having to constantly flip between different channels and streaming apps, it finally represents an opportunity to have a full day of great sports content all in one place.