LIV Golf’s Dustin Johnson. Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

When the 152nd Open Championship concluded Sunday, Xander Schauffele had earned the victory at Royal Troon following a final-round 65 to win at Royal Troon.

More than a few broadcasters who helped call the tournament for NBC Sports this past week were probably pleased to see someone from the PGA Tour take home the Claret Jug. At least, that’s what we can surmise following some of the cheeky comments made about LIV Golf and its players.

Ryder Cup legend Sam Torrance joined Peacock’s feed highlighting the par-3 ‘Postage Stamp’ 8th hole during the tournament’s second round. When his broadcasting partners started discussing favorite LIV Golf teams, he couldn’t help but throw in a snide remark.

“Are you guys discussing LIV Golf?” Torrance asked the other broadcasters, before adding “I’ve had no idea what you’re talking about there? Majesticks and LIV?

“He’s there, Anser’s there. He went to live somewhere else.”

check out a regime media type trying to squash any ⁦@livgolf_league⁩ talk.

(is it torrance?)

ancer makes him look the fool he is. pic.twitter.com/BbjAyhbNAX — 1875 (@603_brown) July 19, 2024

Then, during the third round, Sky Sports Golf commentators Richard Kaufman and Trish Johnson piled on LIV during Featured Groups coverage on Peacock. The two were watching LIV golfers Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and once more the conversation turned into one-liners about the league’s team format.

“So I know you two don’t know, I’m sure there’s one or two of you watching that do, that Dustin here is a 4 Aces kinda guy,” said Kaufman, referring to Johnson’s LIV Golf team name.

“At what, poker?” cheekily asked Johnson. “Are we talking like he likes a game of poker?”

“His team,” responded Johnson, “Brooks Koepka is a Smash Golf Club. Smash GC kinda guy. These are their teams. These are their golf teams.”

“What’s that all about? That’s not golf, what are you talking about?” Johnson retorted.

“Anyhow,” added Johnson. “Just filing in people that may want to know.”

The fact that making fun of LIV Golf team names became a running bit across NBC Sports’ coverage of The Open didn’t sit well with those who are fans of the Saudi-backed league.

Nothing like trying to alienate a chunk of the fans watching. Who is furthering the divide in golf? 🤔 — LIV’r & Onions! (@LIVRandONIONS) July 20, 2024

Not knowing who the majesticks, cleeks, or fireballs is when you’re on air in pro golf is insane — Nick Novinsky (@NickNovinsky) July 20, 2024

It’s hardly the first instance of pro golf announcers feuding with or commenting on LIV Golf players. While the merger between the two sides is purportedly still going through, it’s clear that the animosity from how everything went down remains for many, and likely will in the years ahead no matter how it all shakes out.

