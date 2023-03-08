Former college golf star turned golf instructor and social media personality Paige Spiranac has been a brand ambassador for sportsbook PointsBet since 2021, also taking an equity stake in the company at that point. Now, she’s launching new golf show The Approach with them, which will also feature analysis from PointsBet hosts and contributors Ian Joy, Notah Begay III, and Ariel Epstein. Here’s a logo for that:

The Approach will air each Wednesday on YouTube and podcast platforms, with focused distribution on the PointsBet+ app as well as on social media channels. The show will be based out of the company’s studios in New York City, and will launch this week ahead of The Players Championship. It’s an interesting new venture for Spiranac (seen above at the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019), and for PointsBet. Here’s more on it, and how it fits into PointsBet’s larger golf approach, from a release:

“PointsBet is committed to delivering our customers a premiere golf betting experience, and we’re hyper focused on diversifying our golf portfolio via strategic partnerships with the PGA TOUR, IMG ARENA, and Zire Golf, to name a few,” said Liam Roecklein, SVP of Content at PointsBet USA. “Now, we’re adding another layer to the golf experience by delivering a unique content offering. ‘The Approach,’ which is premiering just ahead of the start of the unofficial fifth major, will provide our users with key insights from top golf influencers like our very own Paige Spiranac to make the most informed betting decisions.” PointsBet has an extensive golf portfolio, featuring partnerships with the PGA TOUR, Troon, Zire Golf, Swag Golf, and Paige Spiranac. Most recently, the sportsbook announced the integration of IMG ARENA’s Golf Event Centre into its app, offering bettors access to an exciting range of new betting markets – such as distance of longest drive, total putts on the next hole, next hole score, and closest to the pin – across the leading golf tours and tournaments, including the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. As part of the integration, PointsBet users also have the option to watch live streaming from two par-3 holes per tournament all within the app.

The Approach is the fourth original program created by PointsBet Studio in New York City. Their previous ones include the NFL and college football-focused The Straight Line (hosted by Ryan Leaf), basketball show Count It (hosted by Kazeem ‘Kaz’ Famuyide), and soccer show Stoppage Time With Ian Joy (hosted by Joy). It’s interesting to see them continue to dive into producing their own regular content, and to them do so in a new sport.

[Photo from Junfu Han/The Detroit Free Press, via USA Today Sports]