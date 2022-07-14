GolfBy Jay Rigdon on

Cameron Young started his 2022 Open Championship with a blistering 64, lighting up the Old Course at St. Andrews and taking what looks likely to be the overnight lead.

Young is ranked #32 in the world, so the American isn’t exactly anonymous. But obviously some reporters crafting recaps or gamers had to scramble to find an angle to discuss Young’s background for their audience. That led to an all-timer of a “took one glance at Wikipedia” question during Young’s post-round media session.

Young’s Wiki page does indeed mention that he went to Fordham Prep in The Bronx, which this reporter apparently latched onto in hopes of crafting some sort of rags to riches narrative.

Ironically, by asking this question, they still elicited an excellent answer, with Young offering an entertaining response before discussing his background with an appropriate level of humility.

There’s no real wider lesson to be learned here beyond “do more than one Google search” and, perhaps, not constructing an entire premise of an article before you actually talk to the player in question.

But we all had a few laughs here, and isn’t that what’s most important?

