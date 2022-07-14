Cameron Young started his 2022 Open Championship with a blistering 64, lighting up the Old Course at St. Andrews and taking what looks likely to be the overnight lead.

Young is ranked #32 in the world, so the American isn’t exactly anonymous. But obviously some reporters crafting recaps or gamers had to scramble to find an angle to discuss Young’s background for their audience. That led to an all-timer of a “took one glance at Wikipedia” question during Young’s post-round media session.

Cameron Young was quick to dismiss the notion that he grew up on the rough and tumble streets of the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/Ij8Pceng39 — Andy Johnson ? (@AndyTFE) July 14, 2022

Young’s Wiki page does indeed mention that he went to Fordham Prep in The Bronx, which this reporter apparently latched onto in hopes of crafting some sort of rags to riches narrative.

God I love that this reporter had clearly already written the line "from the streets of New York to the links of St. Andrews" https://t.co/R26S6zecti — Garrett Morrison (@garrett_TFE) July 14, 2022

Ironically, by asking this question, they still elicited an excellent answer, with Young offering an entertaining response before discussing his background with an appropriate level of humility.

absolutely howling, this may be the moment of The Open https://t.co/lR2op0a7DK — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) July 14, 2022

There’s no real wider lesson to be learned here beyond “do more than one Google search” and, perhaps, not constructing an entire premise of an article before you actually talk to the player in question.

This is the reverse AOC https://t.co/jLe4xd0FuA — Kyle Koster (@KyleKoster) July 14, 2022

But we all had a few laughs here, and isn’t that what’s most important?