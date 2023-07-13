Dec 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sir Nick Faldo walks on the first tee during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Faldo will make a brief return to broadcasting golf next week.

Per the Sports Business Journal, Faldo will call next week’s Open Championship for NBC Sports.

Last summer, Faldo announced his “retirement from full-time broadcasting”, with Trevor Immelman replacing him at CBS Sports. “Full-time” is the key phrase there, as it left the door open for Faldo to occasionally contribute if his heart desired. Faldo called the Open Championship last year for NBC, working with Paul Azinger and Mike Tirico.

Tirico will call the Open Championship once again next week, though NBC hasn’t announced full coverage plans quite yet.

Since retiring, Faldo has been public about PGA Tour rival LIV. Last month, he said “nobody’s really interested” in LIV. He also added that “pro golf is in an overall better position financially than we were back in the day” once the ongoing dispute between LIV and the PGA Tour comes to an end.

In addition to Faldo returning, a familiar face is reportedly joining NBC’s coverage as host of the Peacock All-Access show. Trey Wingo is expected to host Open Championship All-Access next week with Billy Ray Brown, which will air from 10 AM-3 PM ET Thursday and Friday on Peacock. The series debuted for June’s U.S. Open, with Chris Vernon hosting alongside Johnson Wagner.

