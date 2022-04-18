Tom Brady raised eyebrows with an eyeballs tweet yesterday.

As everyone should always expect for something like this, especially something like this from Tom Brady, it was a crummy commercial.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

The Match series started out as a one-on-one exhibition between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018. That was only 3.5 years ago, but it might as well be 25 given all that’s happened since. Including, most relevant to this topic, Tiger Woods suffering career-threatening injuries in a car accident and Phil Mickelson somehow running afoul of golf’s governing bodies and the government of Saudi Arabia at the same time.

Needless to say, neither of them could be involved here. Bryson DeChambeau is also currently injured, and the only other pro golfer to have participated in the series so far, Brooks Koepka, presumably only did so to kick Bryson’s ass.

The Match has pivoted instead to becoming an all-amateur celebrity golf event, which does at the very least leverage crossover appeal of some of the NFL’s biggest names. Rodgers and Brady have both participated in the past, while Mahomes and Allen are newcomers.

Joel Beall had some details at Golf Digest on the presentation and format:

TNT will televise the contest, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.