Credit: WTAE-TV

Golf aficionados might not want the PGA to return to Shinnecock Hills after Long Island embarrassed itself over the weekend, but how about Shiny Cock Hills?

Growing up on Long Island, where I graduated from Comsewogue, live in Patchogue, and have taken the LIRR from Ronkonkoma countless times, Shinnecock is just another town. But Long Island towns can be tough on people who aren’t from the area. And Yazmin Rodriguez from ABC affiliate WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh presumably is not from Long Island.

So pumped to watch the final round today at Shiny Cock Hills 😂 #USOpen #Shinnecock pic.twitter.com/3KblRkRbsM — Aaron Burger (@a_burger4) June 21, 2026

“It’s already been a year since Oakmont Country Club hosted the 125th U.S. Open; it will be back here in Western PA in 2033,” Rodriguez said during a Sunday morning news report. “This summer, Long Island, New York is on the spotlight with Shiny Cocks Hills hosting the 126th U.S. Open.”

Oh no.

The only thing that could have made this worse would have been if one of the golfers at Shinnecock was suffering from a bulging disc in their back.

Long Island towns are notoriously difficult to pronounce, which is why it’s a common bit for local teams to challenge rookies or newly acquired players by having them read towns such as Hauppauge, Massapequa, Patchogue, and Nissequogue. And in Rodriguez’s defense, she was pretty close in her attempt at pronouncing Shinnecock. Unfortunately for Rodriguez, changing “shin-uh” to “shiny” made this a notable mistake.

You have to figure Rodriguez didn’t just assume Shinnecock was pronounced “Shiny Cock” and decided to say it that way on TV without first asking for clarification. Which means this was probably poorly written on the teleprompter, or just an unfortunate hiccup that happened on live TV.