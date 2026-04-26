Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Nelly Korda teed off in the final round of the Chevron Championship at 12:08 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Streaming coverage begins on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET. NBC’s broadcast doesn’t start until 2 p.m. There is no Golf Channel window bridging the gap. For over an hour on the final Sunday of the LPGA’s first major of the year, with the most compelling women’s golfer on the planet in the middle of it, there is simply nothing to watch.

Nelly Korda holds a commanding 5-shot lead at the Chevron Championship. A victory today would move her to No. 1 in the world and give her three major championship titles. The final group (threesomes?!?) goes off at 12:08 ET today, but fans won’t be able to watch any golf until… pic.twitter.com/QVdphWRe5B — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) April 26, 2026

In May 2024, when Korda was chasing a sixth consecutive LPGA Tour victory — a record that had never been accomplished — her bid was largely tape-delayed on Golf Channel, with live coverage available only on streaming. The event didn’t carry the interest it should have, partly because of how it was distributed.

The schedule was set before the week started, of course. Nobody knew Korda would go out and build a five-shot lead that makes Sunday’s final round a coronation from the first tee. But that’s exactly the point.

The Chevron airs in full on Peacock and NBC starting at 1:30 and 2 p.m., respectively. If Korda is closing out a wire-to-wire major victory before then, you’re either at the course or refreshing a leaderboard.