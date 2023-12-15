May 2, 2014; Charlotte, NC, USA; Geoff Oglivy reacts after finishing play on the sixteenth hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

While NBC Sports hasn’t announced a replacement for Paul Azinger as its lead golf analyst yet, Geoff Oglivy has been mentioned as a potential successor.

Per the Sports Business Journal, Oglivy is being tabbed as a possible successor to Azinger, who reportedly refused a pay cut to remain at NBC and left after five years in November. After a brief run at Fox, Azinger joined NBC in November 2018, replacing Johnny Miller.

SBJ reports that Oglivy could split the lead analyst job with another broadcaster, with him calling the network’s more prominent events. Brandel Chamblee, David Duval, Brad Faxon, and Paul McGinley have also been mentioned as options.

Chamblee, Duval, Faxon, and McGinley are already working under the NBC/Golf Channel umbrella.

Tabbing Oglivy as an analyst for high-profile events would be a potentially risky, out-of-the-box hire for NBC, but plenty of analysts have succeeded when put in similar positions. Oglivy could follow the same route if he is indeed hired for the analyst job by NBC in the coming days or weeks.

