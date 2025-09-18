Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Faldo was once a fixture in the golf broadcasting world as the longtime lead analyst for CBS’s PGA Tour coverage alongside Jim Nantz. And he will have a major role on American television once again at this year’s Ryder Cup.

The USA vs Europe showdown at Bethpage Black this year carries a ton of hype and intrigue as the two sides have traded wins back and forth the last four competitions on home soil. But while much of the focus has been on whether or not USA captain Keegan Bradley would name himself as a captain’s pick to play in the tournament, the Team USA setup also is going to effect NBC’s coverage of the event.

NBC lead analyst Kevin Kisner is serving Bradley as a vice captain for the American side. And with an empty slot on their roster, the network is turning to a legendary golfer from the other side of the rivalry.

As reported by Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter, Nick Faldo will be a part of this year’s coverage, but in a unique way. Faldo will join Terry Gannon and Notah Begay for morning coverage. Lead announcer Dan Hicks will work with NBC veterans Brad Faxon and Paul McGinley for afternoon coverage.

Nick Faldo will be back on TV for the Ryder Cup. He’ll be grouped with Terry Gannon and Notah Begay for the morning sessions next week. Afternoons: Dan Hicks, Brad Faxon and Paul McGinley. NBC giving both the U.S. and Europe representation for each session. pic.twitter.com/5rqq0juHGx — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) September 18, 2025

Nick Faldo announced his retirement from full-time broadcasting in 2022, but the Ryder Cup is the perfect place for him to make a cameo appearance.

It is a different strategy for NBC, who has employed dual broadcast pairings throughout the season with Faxon and Gannon calling odd holes and Kisner and Hicks calling even holes. They’ll keep the separate booths for now, but with a morning and afternoon team. And with a very intentional USA-Europe flavor.