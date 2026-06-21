Credit: NBC

17-year-old Miles Russell delivered an incredible Father’s Day moment for his dad, Joe Russell, during the final round of his first-ever U.S. Open on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, NY.

Russell, the youngest player in the field and the top-ranked junior in the world, surprised his father with an incredible Father’s Day gift on the 18th hole.

Miles made Joe his caddie for the final walk up to the green at the 18th hole. Caddie Ramon Bescansa took off his bib and handed it and the bag over to Joe for surprise caddie duties to finish the tournament with Miles.

Mike Tirico delivered commentary in detail about the beautiful Father’s Day moment on the NBC broadcast.

Miles Russell’s dad, Joe, caddies for him on the final hole of the U.S. Open in a great Father’s Day moment. “He was cleared by the rules officials… Dad did not know that this was going to happen.” Mike Tirico explains more for NBC. ⛳️🎙️pic.twitter.com/6laTXd8pQo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 21, 2026

“To the driving range at age two, with his dad, Joe,” Tirico said. “Playing against his dad over the years, and he finally beat his dad from the back tees at age 11. And Dad said, ‘No more. You’re on your own. We’re not going to play each other.’ And Miles, this morning, reached out to the USGA rules officials to see if he could do this. And he was cleared by the rules officials to see if the situation presented itself, if he could hand the bag over to his dad to play the role of caddie. Daddy as caddie, up the 18th for this terrific Father’s Day story for this 17-year-old.”

“Dad did not know that this was going to happen,” Tirico explained. “Joe not aware of the plan. And will get the caddie bib from Ramon Bescansa. He might need a tissue too at the end. These emotions of starting the golf career with Dad in the driving range and with his grandfather, as well, at age two. And now they will get to share the walk of walks, as a 17-year-old in the U.S. Open gets to walk with Dad up the 72nd hole at Father’s Day at the U.S. Open.”

“And for every dad who’s started their son in sports, or gotten their son involved in their walk of life, to see them succeed, and to do it so young, too, that’s such a pride,” Tirico continued. “We only see the finished product. We didn’t see the hours at the range, and the drop-offs.

“And a 17-year-old, the maturity of his game has been pointed out by everyone who’s been with Miles this week… But also the maturity to be a part of this and have this happen with his dad as well, it’s special stuff.”

It was the ultimate Father’s Day gift from Miles to Joe, and Tirico did a great job breaking it down for viewers.