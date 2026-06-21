Syndication: Beaver County Times

1995 marked NBC Sports’ return to U.S. Open coverage after ABC Sports carried the tournament for nearly 30 years prior. And as it would turn out, NBC’s return to golf’s national championship resulted in one of the most memorable calls in major championship history.

Corey Pavin knew standing on the tee box of the 72nd hole of the 1995 U.S. Open, a par or better would seal the deal for the first major championship win of his career. What he didn’t know at that time was that it would really only take two shots before his win would become a formality. Lining up a 4-wood for his approach into the green, Pavin hit an all-time U.S. Open shot, leaving himself just a few feet and two putts to secure a win at Shinnecock Hills.

31 years later, and the U.S. Open has returned to Shinnecock, and people are still talking about Pavin’s shot on 18. But beyond the shot itself, perhaps the thing that forever solidified it in golf lore was the incredible call from 1973 U.S. Open winner Johnny Miller on NBC’s broadcast.

“Watch out for this one. That’s the shot of his life!” Miller said, as Pavin’s 4-wood trickled just feet away from the pin.

On Saturday, NBC’s Mike Tirico brought Pavin into the broadcast booth to remember the famous moment, and also reveal how the USGA is paying homage to its past champion during the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Mike Tirico surprised 1995 U.S. Open champion Corey Pavin with an unforgettable honor for the final round at Shinnecock. 👏 pic.twitter.com/rmfvu1MCBh — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 21, 2026

“Corey has not seen this yet. Inside, there’s an inscription, it says ‘U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills, Corey Pavin, and Johnny Miller’s great call, the shot of his life.’ And that will be the cup the players will be looking into and taking the ball out of on 18 tomorrow,” Tirico told Pavin on the broadcast.

“Wow, no way. What an honor,” Pavin said.

This year’s U.S. Open isn’t shaping up to be quite as exciting as Pavin’s win in 1995, as Wyndham Clark enters the final round with a six-shot lead over the field. But crazier things have happened, and maybe Shinnecock will deliver some unexpected drama for NBC on Sunday.