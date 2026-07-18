Credit: NBC

Mike Tirico is one of the most respected individuals not just in sports broadcasting, but in all of television. The man can do it all. And he proved just that at the British Open in the best way possible.

Tirico has had a year unlike anyone else has ever had in sports media. He called the Super Bowl and hosted the Winter Olympics in February, jet-setting across the Atlantic back and forth between Los Angeles and Milan. In addition, he was the lead voice for the NBA on NBC, calling the incredible Western Conference Finals series between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. In between, he’s hosted the Kentucky Derby and the biggest events in NBC’s golf coverage as well. Naturally, he was awarded the Sports Emmy for best play-by-play announcer.

And along the way, Mike Tirico has done it all at a top class level, drawing praise and admiration from across the industry. But it’s his latest job that will probably draw more compliments and appreciation than any of those big-time assignments as the face of NBC Sports.

While at Royal Birkdale for the British Open, Tirico will be calling the action and hosting for NBC. But while he wasn’t on the air Friday with television coverage on USA, the famed broadcaster did not take a day off. Instead, he worked behind the scenes as a spotter for featured group streaming coverage following Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tyrrell Hatton.

Mike Tirico unlocked a new role at The Open: a spotter for the featured group! ⛳️ 📺 The 154th Open Championship Rounds 3 and 4: Saturday and Sunday on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/ULuagD50I7 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 17, 2026

In his spotting role, Mike Tirico was communicating to the production truck details from the group on what was happening on the ground in terms of who was hitting, their positioning, and what club they were using so that the announcers could be well-informed. He also happened to get a close-up view of all the drama surrounding Bryson DeChambeau and his two-stroke penalty for improving his swing path.

Golf.com caught up with Tirico at Birkdale about the assignment and why he was volunteering to take what would normally be more of an entry-level position for a broadcast when he could have enjoyed the day off. And his reasoning shows why he is the best in the business.

“Honestly I just wanted to learn the job. If you learn how things work behind the scenes, hopefully it makes you better, “Tirico said.

“I’ve covered major championships since 1997, I’ve never been inside the ropes for a full round at a major. Every shot was incredible. Bryson’s ball off of the face of the club. The sound of that. The energy in the group. It was all really cool,” he added.

It’s a small thing, but it’s something that will go a long way with his colleagues at NBC up and down the company. And it sets an example for scores of people hoping and dreaming of being the next Mike Tirico to emulate. That attitude, perspective, and work ethic that has taken Mike Tirico to the very top of sports broadcasting. And will likely keep him there for many years to come.