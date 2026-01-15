Credit: Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

Live golf in the wee hours of the morning in the United States will continue to be a staple of Golf Channel programming for years to come.

Versant, the NBC spinoff company which now controls cable channels including USA Network and Golf Channel, has officially extended a media rights agreement with the DP World Tour through 2030, the company announced on Thursday. The new deal will see Golf Channel air nearly 600 hours of live coverage for the European-based tour each season.

“If you’re a golf fan in the U.S., there’s something very right about starting your day with your first cup of coffee and the familiar sights and sounds of the DP World Tour,” Golf Channel EVP Tom Knapp said in a press release. “Beginning with the Dubai Desert Classic in 1995, the quality competition and international flavor of the DP World Tour has been with us. We belong together.”

The deal marks the latest agreement Versant has made to bolster its growing sports rights portfolio. The company has recently inked deals with the WNBA, LOVB, and expanded its agreement with the LPGA Tour. Additionally, the company has stakes in many properties still primarily affiliated with NBC Sports, like Premier League, NASCAR, the Olympics, and more.

Similar to Tennis Channel, which also boasts an impressive amount of live programming from competitions across the globe at all hours of the day, Golf Channel is continuing its commitment to serving golf fans top-level live events under its new ownership.

The DP World Tour teed off its season on Thursday with the Dubai Invitational, sporting a field of several of the world’s best golfers including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Shane Lowry.

“With this long-term renewal, fans of the DP World Tour in the US will continue to have coverage of every tournament and never miss a shot as we travel around the world,” DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings said in a press release. “Golf Channel has been a long-term partner for three decades and this agreement underlines their continued commitment to showcasing golf’s global Tour. We had a truly memorable 2025 that will go down in history as one of our greatest season’s ever – reflected in stellar viewing figures in the United States. We therefore start our fourth decade of partnership with excellent momentum.”