A scary situation at Augusta National Golf Club unfolded this afternoon. Just before a second weather delay was called during the Second Round at The Masters, strong winds downed multiple trees at the 17th tee. It was caught on one of the Masters Live feeds which was seen on the Masters app, CBS Sports Digital platforms, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

Sergio Garcia was being shown on the 15th and 16th hole feed when cameras caught one tree go down.

well THIS was terrifying pic.twitter.com/qfIm2w4zKW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 7, 2023

It certainly caught the announcers by surprise and the feed quickly switched away in case anyone was caught under the tree. Scott Van Pelt interrupted taped coverage during the delay to report that luckily no one was hurt.

CBS cameras at the 17th tee also captured multiple downed trees blocking the Augusta National Golf Club course.

Trees down at the 17th tee at Augusta. Thankfully no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/RaG78Sfq79 — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) April 7, 2023

It was very scary to see the tree come down on a live stream. Right after that, horns sounded to evacuate the golfers and patrons from the course due to severe thunderstorms.

While ESPN is in taped coverage of the Second Round from earlier on Friday, workers will be clearing the downed trees and that could further delay any action at The Masters into Saturday.

