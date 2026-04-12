Credit: CBS; Touchstone Pictures/Disney

Saturday brought day three of the 2026 Masters Tournament, and day one of this year’s CBS coverage. And it featured a moment that many found funny, but reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy probably didn’t.

As McIlroy, who entered Saturday with a six-shot lead, finished his tee shot on the 17th hole at Augusta National Golf Club, a fan loudly yelled, “GIVE ME BACK MY SON!”

It was heard loud and clear on the CBS broadcast, and it went viral on social media.

The “Give me back my son!” line is a quote from Mel Gibson’s character (Tom Mullen) in the 1996 thriller film Ransom.

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That’s quite a pull, and certainly more unique than the constant “Get in the hole!” type of comments we hear from the gallery during golf events, but McIlroy — and the elitists at Augusta National — probably don’t appreciate that during the most prestigious tournament in the sport.

Certainly hope “Give me back my son” guy on 17 tee enjoyed his last day at Augusta National. — Stephen Andress (@StephenAndress1) April 11, 2026

Guy in the crowd growls “give me back my son” – like Mel Gibson in the movie Ransom – after Rory hits his tee shot on 17. You don’t often hear that guff around ANGC and I suspect he’s being escorted off the property as I type. — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) April 11, 2026

Whoever just yelled “give me back my son” in a Mel Gibson voice during Rory’s tee shot on 17 should get a green jacket — Nathan Hubbard (@NathanCHubbard) April 11, 2026

McIlroy went on to bogey the hole, falling from 12-under to 11-under.

That 11-under has McIlroy tied with Cameron Young (who, like Scottie Scheffler, shot a 65 on Saturday) atop the Masters leaderboard entering Sunday’s final round as he tries to repeat as Masters champion.