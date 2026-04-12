Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot at the Masters while a fan yells a quote from Mel Gibson's character in 'Ransom', "Give me back my son!" Credit: CBS; Touchstone Pictures/Disney Credit: CBS; Touchstone Pictures/Disney
By Matt Clapp on

Saturday brought day three of the 2026 Masters Tournament, and day one of this year’s CBS coverage. And it featured a moment that many found funny, but reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy probably didn’t.

As McIlroy, who entered Saturday with a six-shot lead, finished his tee shot on the 17th hole at Augusta National Golf Club, a fan loudly yelled, “GIVE ME BACK MY SON!”

It was heard loud and clear on the CBS broadcast, and it went viral on social media.

“GIVE ME BACK MY SON!”

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— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) April 11, 2026 at 7:57 PM

The “Give me back my son!” line is a quote from Mel Gibson’s character (Tom Mullen) in the 1996 thriller film Ransom.

That’s quite a pull, and certainly more unique than the constant “Get in the hole!” type of comments we hear from the gallery during golf events, but McIlroy — and the elitists at Augusta National — probably don’t appreciate that during the most prestigious tournament in the sport.

McIlroy went on to bogey the hole, falling from 12-under to 11-under.

That 11-under has McIlroy tied with Cameron Young (who, like Scottie Scheffler, shot a 65 on Saturday) atop the Masters leaderboard entering Sunday’s final round as he tries to repeat as Masters champion.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

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