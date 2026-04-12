Saturday brought day three of the 2026 Masters Tournament, and day one of this year’s CBS coverage. And it featured a moment that many found funny, but reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy probably didn’t.
As McIlroy, who entered Saturday with a six-shot lead, finished his tee shot on the 17th hole at Augusta National Golf Club, a fan loudly yelled, “GIVE ME BACK MY SON!”
It was heard loud and clear on the CBS broadcast, and it went viral on social media.
“GIVE ME BACK MY SON!”
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) April 11, 2026 at 7:57 PM
The “Give me back my son!” line is a quote from Mel Gibson’s character (Tom Mullen) in the 1996 thriller film Ransom.
That’s quite a pull, and certainly more unique than the constant “Get in the hole!” type of comments we hear from the gallery during golf events, but McIlroy — and the elitists at Augusta National — probably don’t appreciate that during the most prestigious tournament in the sport.
Certainly hope “Give me back my son” guy on 17 tee enjoyed his last day at Augusta National.
— Stephen Andress (@StephenAndress1) April 11, 2026
Guy in the crowd growls “give me back my son” – like Mel Gibson in the movie Ransom – after Rory hits his tee shot on 17.
You don’t often hear that guff around ANGC and I suspect he’s being escorted off the property as I type.
— Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) April 11, 2026
Whoever just yelled “give me back my son” in a Mel Gibson voice during Rory’s tee shot on 17 should get a green jacket
— Nathan Hubbard (@NathanCHubbard) April 11, 2026
McIlroy went on to bogey the hole, falling from 12-under to 11-under.
That 11-under has McIlroy tied with Cameron Young (who, like Scottie Scheffler, shot a 65 on Saturday) atop the Masters leaderboard entering Sunday’s final round as he tries to repeat as Masters champion.
About Matt Clapp
Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.
He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.