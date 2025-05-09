Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Tiger Woods compete in a PGA Tour event. But CBS golf analyst Mark Immelman believes it will happen.

Immelman joined this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast to discuss the PGA Championship, working with Jim Nantz, watching his brother, Trevor Immelman, win the 2008 Masters, and more. During the interview, Immelman also addressed Tiger Woods’ future on the PGA Tour.

“Yes, I do think he comes back,” Immelman said confidently. “I have been the fool that bet against Tiger Woods in the past and it cost me mightily. I didn’t believe he could win a major again and then he turns around and wins the 2019 Masters.

“I do know, as a 54-year-old, I’m hanging on for dear life. You’re not as flexible as you used to be. Now, I don’t have the pre and post-round and between tournament regimens that Tiger Woods does, but Father Time is unbeaten.

“So, is he likely to be dominant? No. The competition is too stiff and he’s spotting too many years to these talented golfers. But will he show up and contend once in a while? Yeah. Jack Nicklaus won the Masters in his late 40s. Is it possible? Yes. Is it probable? No. Does he come back? Yes.”

Woods hasn’t started a PGA Tour event since The 2024 Open Championship, where he missed the cut and decided not to compete again during the season. In September, Woods underwent a sixth surgery on his back to repair a nerve impingement. And while preparing for the Masters earlier this year, Woods ruptured his Achilles.

The next time Woods attempts to prepare for a PGA Tour event he will be 50 years old and coming off Achilles surgery. Despite the odds being stacked against him, Immelman has learned not to doubt Woods. And even if Woods doesn’t return to competing in PGA Tour events, he’ll remain a valuable and important figure as an ambassador.

“Tiger Woods is very involved behind the scenes,” Immelman said. “He moves the needle, not just on the course, but off the course as well. And the PGA Tour is fortunate to have him in the roles that they do right now.”

