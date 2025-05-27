Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Last week, the LPGA officially announced Craig Kessler as the tour’s new commissioner after his predecessor, Mollie Marcoux Samaan, resigned amid a shaky four-year tenure.

And one of the first line items on Kessler’s to-do list involves simplifying the LPGA’s television presence. As it stands, the LPGA’s media rights are secure through 2030 as part of the PGA Tour’s TV deals with CBS and NBC. Those agreements see most LPGA events aired on Golf Channel, with select rounds designated for broadcast television on CBS and NBC.

That type of inconsistency is something Kessler is looking to change.

Speaking with David Rumsey of Front Office Sports, Kessler discussed the importance of simplifying the viewing experience for fans.

“For so many sports, it’s easy to know when to turn on the TV or click open an app and find the players you want to see at predictable times. It’s really, really hard to do that today with women’s golf,” Kessler told FOS. “The more we can do that and build a fan base that knows where to find the action and can go from watching the action to rooting for it, that’s when women’s golf will be fully maximized.”

The frustration of not being able to find the sporting event you want isn’t limited to women’s golf. It’s a struggle that all professional leagues are facing these days as content becomes more fragmented than ever.

Take baseball, for instance. MLB fans need access to their regional sports network, ESPN, Fox, TBS, Apple TV+, Roku, and sometimes an additional local channel in order to watch all of their games. Accessibility is half the battle.

For the LPGA, exposure on broadcast channels like CBS and NBC are invaluable. But given the tour frequently jumps around to different time zones, therefore necessitating different broadcast windows, it’s difficult to establish consistent and habitual television viewing.

Considering that the tour’s media rights are locked in for the next five years, it’s unclear exactly what Kessler has in mind to help alleviate the issue. Perhaps the tour will look to simplify its own schedule from a location standpoint, creating a more naturally consistent TV schedule. Maybe the tour can find some creative solutions with its broadcast partners to make the viewing experience easier for fans.

The LPGA is ripe for a viewership surge, and smarter scheduling could prove to be the necessary spark the tour needs to take that next step.