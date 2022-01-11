GolfBy Jay Rigdon on

Longtime golf broadcaster and journalist Tim Rosaforte has died.

He spent decades covering the game of golf, including a long run at Golf Channel from 2007 to his retirement in 2019, after he began suffering memory loss that was eventually diagnosed as Alzheimer’s. Rosaforte was remembered immediately and fondly by members of golf media and media in general.

For further reading, this is an incredible obituary from Craig Dolch in the Palm Beach Post. In it, Dolch notes that Rosaforte’s Alzheimer’s was initially diagnosed as anxiety, which led to his retirement in 2019, and that Jim Nantz reached out to Rosaforte to recommend treatment at the Nantz National Alzheimer’s Center in Houston.

“There’s a lot of insiders in sports today, people like Adam Schefter, Peter Gammons and Tim Kurkjian,” said Geoff Russell, who was Rosaforte’s boss at Golf World and later at Golf Channel. “If you go back 30 years, Tim was doing that before most of them.”

Just not in the same manner.

“He was clearly the trailblazer in this role,” said Tommy Roy, NBC golf’s executive producer. “It seems like there’s so many people out there who are ‘gotcha’ writers. They find a way to rip people and attack them. Tim wasn’t like that. He was so well respected.”

There’s also this lovely piece from Rosaforte’s longtime friend and colleague, Jaime Diaz. The entire thing is so very worth reading, as it details exactly what made Rosaforte so good at the job. But then there’s the final paragraph, about Diaz visiting Rosaforte last fall, when Alzheimer’s had taken hold:

When I last saw Tim, in September in Florida, his short-term memory had faded, but he needed only a little prompting to remember people and places and moments from the past. Still easy company. He even chuckled a few times at a name or an old punch line. “We had a good time,” he said. “I hope I have more.” When he saw I was having trouble answering, the old empathetic interviewer returned, and he didn’t press. “You know,” he said, “it’s OK.”

I never really interacted with Tim, but he and I were both at Erin Hills covering the 2017 U.S. Open. I’d never been credentialed before for any event, and I spent my time there talking to some media members I’d gotten to know through Twitter, and meeting a few more people through them. There were others I obviously recognized from print or television walking around, and I didn’t really feel it appropriate to do much more than nod and say hi when I saw them in line for lunch or dinner or on the way to and from the course.

A few ignored me, but a few, including Tim, returned it, even though he had no idea who I was and no reason to. At one point, I was actually sitting near him as he rushed through a meal, before briskly heading back to the Golf Channel set. I probably could have introduced myself then, but I didn’t. I sort of regretted it in the moment, and I really regret it now.

RIP, Tim.

[Golf Channel/image via Golf Channel]

