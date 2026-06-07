Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

With four events remaining on the LIV Golf schedule, the Saudi-funded league’s ability to complete its season is reportedly in jeopardy.

The news comes as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced in April it would cease funding LIV Golf following the 2026 season. According to a report by David Rumsey in Front Office Sports on Sunday, the final four LIV Golf tournaments of the year are at risk of being canceled as the league’s funding “could dry up even earlier than expected.”

“Every remaining tournament is on the fence,” a high-ranking executive at a LIV partner told Front Office Sports, adding, “LIV Golf doesn’t know if or when the PIF will shut off the spigot.”

The report adds that LIV’s funding from the PIF is sent “on a monthly basis,” and, “LIV is still operating under the assumption that those payments will continue for the remainder of the season.”

The four remaining tournaments include LIV Golf U.K. the week after The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in July, followed by three U.S. tournaments. The stateside tournaments include one at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, which Rumsey characterizes as the “safest bet” to occur due to the event’s ties to the president, LIV’s regular-season finale in Indianapolis, and LIV’s team championship in Michigan, which includes a $40 million purse.

As LIV prepares for life without its Saudi benefactors, the league has started to court outside investors to save the league. Prior reports indicate LIV is seeking $250 million in new investment, with the league claiming it could reach profitability within 20 months should such an investment be secured. Per Front Office Sports, a proposed 2027 schedule would include 10 events, with five being classified as “team majors” taking place in international markets, with another five classified as “team signature events” primarily taking place in the U.S.

Notably, a new-look LIV will likely have purses “lower than the PGA Tour’s $20 million signature events.” Of course, the rogue league initially attracted top players through gargantuan guaranteed contracts and eye-popping purses that blew the previous PGA Tour purses out of the water. Should LIV survive to operate next season, which remains a big question, the league could reasonably be seen as second-class due to its combination of lower purses and weaker fields than the PGA Tour.

LIV’s media rights future is also uncertain. The league told Axios last month that, should the full $250 million investment not be secured, it’d be reliant on a “new media rights deal” in order to reach profitability. Fox currently pays LIV a “nominal” fee for media rights.

LIV Golf concluded its event in Spain on Sunday and will take a 47-day hiatus before its next scheduled event due to a previously scheduled event in New Orleans already being canceled.